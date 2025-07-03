Tiara Brunk, 32, of New Carlisle, fugitive, continued, no bond pending transportation.

Jerry W. Exon Sr., 59, of 310 N. Race St., violate/protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Keegan J. Friend, 30, of 308 Belleaire Ave., theft, innocent, continued, bond $5,000, driving under suspension OVI suspension, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Rolando M. Jose, 23, of 315 S. Shaffer St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Johnathan E. Ward, 31, of 1574 Regent Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

William G. Dufner Jr., 40, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., assault, dismissed.

Kellee L. Murley, 40, of New Carlisle, violate/protection order, dismissed.

Brittany J. Piper, 37, theft, continued, bond remains, must provide address prior to release, theft, continued, bond remains, must provide address to any release, theft, continued, must provide address prior to any release.

Shannon Shaffer, 48, of Jamestown, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Robert E. Smouse, 55, of 822 Innisfallen Ave., driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered.

Robert Cordle, 41, of 909 Emery St., obstructing official business, dismissed.

Robert L. Cordle, 41, of 909 Embry St., amended to OVI, guilty, 170 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, suspended on successful completion of probation, comply with all rules of probation, fined $500, OVI/refusal, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Austin M. Hayes, 26, of 2048 Brokentrail Drive, failure to reinstate license, dismissed.

Gerald L. Massie Jr., 37, of 171 Willis Ave., driver license required, guilty, 60 days of jail, A and B concurrent but consecutive with 24TRD05731, fined $200, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, guilty, 60 days of jail, driving under suspension OVI suspension, guilty, 60 days of jail, A and D concurrent but consecutive with 24TRD05726, fined $250, driving under suspension, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, guilty, 60 days of jail, failure to control, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $25.

Aaron M. Mullins, 35, of 429 S. Clairmont Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Brooks Portman, 43, of 2138 S. Fountain Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Roderick J. Williamson, 43, of 1932 N. Limestone St., complicity, bench warrant ordered.

Cheyenne N. Carroll, 24, of 918 Sunset Ave., Apt. D, amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, if fine/costs not paid by 12/17/25 at 8:45 a.m., defendant, may be ordered to serve 30 hours of community service, fined $40.

Sean R. Parsley Sr., 47, of 416 Scott St., robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Mathew Whitley, 43, of Mechanicsburg, domestic violence, dismissed.

Leslie H. Workman, 41, of 440 W. High St., criminal trespass, dismissed.