Springfield man indicted for 18 child sexual abuse charges

The minor was 14 at the time and the conduct occurred between Jan. 1 and April 13, according to court records.

The pandering obscenity charges are for 17 different dates, and Moore is accused of knowingly creating, reproducing, and/or publishing “obscene material that has a minor or impaired person as one of its participants of portrayed observers.”

The charge alleges Moore engaged in sexual conduct with a minor he knew was between the ages of 13 and 16 years old. The charge also says the “defendant is 10 or more years older than the other person.”