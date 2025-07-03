Breaking: The Latest: House gives final approval to Trump’s big tax bill and sends it to him to sign

Springfield man indicted for 18 child sexual abuse charges

Crime
1 hour ago
A Springfield man was recently indicted on 18 charges related to sexual abuse of a 14-year-old over a three month period.

Tyler Moore, 30, was indicted on 17 second-degree felony charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one third-degree felony charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The minor was 14 at the time and the conduct occurred between Jan. 1 and April 13, according to court records.

The pandering obscenity charges are for 17 different dates, and Moore is accused of knowingly creating, reproducing, and/or publishing “obscene material that has a minor or impaired person as one of its participants of portrayed observers.”

The charge alleges Moore engaged in sexual conduct with a minor he knew was between the ages of 13 and 16 years old. The charge also says the “defendant is 10 or more years older than the other person.”

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.