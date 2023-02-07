Renovated New Carlisle Library youth area reopens

The New Carlisle Library’s Youth Services department has reopened after the library’s first remodeling project in 20 years.
The youth department reopened on Monday after being closed the month of January for the renovation.
“Being able to see the space be more open and have more programming ability is really gratifying,” said library director Beth Freeman. “I can’t wait to hear the community response.”
The library could not change the footprint of the building, so it pursued a new floorplan, shelving, flooring, seating and décor. They reused some of the existing shelving, but all furniture, laminate toppers and endcaps, flooring and décor is new.
The renovation included new flooring, paint and furniture, as well as rearranged shelves, increased play areas and more comfortable seating for adults. There is also a space for teens, a flexible program area for story times and other gatherings, and a circulation desk to better assist patrons.
The renovation was done with StaffCo Construction, the general contractor, and Library Design, which handled the moving plan, finishes and furniture.
The renovation was to cost $250,000 to $300,000 through capital funds used for permanent improvements to the building.
“No renovation is without hiccups, but the staff of the library and the community supporting us really made the whole process as painless as possible, and I couldn’t be happier with the end result,” Freeman said.
For questions, call the library at 937-845-3601.
