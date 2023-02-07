Renovated New Carlisle Library youth area reopens

The renovation was done with StaffCo Construction, the general contractor, and Library Design, which handled the moving plan, finishes and furniture.

The renovation was to cost $250,000 to $300,000 through capital funds used for permanent improvements to the building.

“No renovation is without hiccups, but the staff of the library and the community supporting us really made the whole process as painless as possible, and I couldn’t be happier with the end result,” Freeman said.

For questions, call the library at 937-845-3601.