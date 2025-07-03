All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Courtney E. Bockbrader, 25, of Springfield, school psychologist and Cameron N. Hanson, 28, of Springfield, filmmaker.

Billy C. Dominique, 28, of Springfield, driver and Galaine Ardouin, 25, of Springfield, business owner.

Thomas M. Gnodle, 24, of Enon, chef and Hayley M. Winkler, 24, of Springfield, data manager.

Cecilia V. Kuss-Shivler, 26, of Springfield, intervention specialist and Conrad S. Knasel, 28, of Springfield, janitor.

Estesma Djonathan, 30, of Springfield, HTNA and Marie J. Demosthene, 32, of Springfield, Crabhic.

Ethan F. Campbell, 26, of Springfield, teacher and Mikella R. Meddock, 23, of Springfield, teacher.

Makenna L. Taylor, 22, of Xenia, health inspector and Evan D. Wright, 23, of Fairborn, equipment operator.

Isaac D. Kante, 20, of Springfield, U.S. Marine Corps and Ariana L. Vanover, 18, of Springfield.

