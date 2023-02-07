BreakingNews
JUST IN: Springfield man charged after deadly shooting of woman
JUST IN: Springfield man charged after deadly shooting of woman

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
20 minutes ago

A 40-year-old man was charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder and other counts after a weekend shooting that left one Springfield woman dead and a man hospitalized.

William Calhoun, of Springfield, was arrested by the Springfield Police Division on Monday and is listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail. He will be arraigned in Clark County Municipal Court on Tuesday morning, according to court records.

Calhoun is charged in connection to the death of Racquel Fowler, 53, and the shooting of a 29-year-old man on Sunday in the 300 block of West Liberty Street.

Police were dispatched to a house on West Liberty Street around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Fowler was shot twice in her upper thigh area and once in her lower left chest area, according to a Springfield incident report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot to the lower back. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with non-life threatening injuries, according to the incident report.

The man’s condition is not known and police as of Tuesday have not released the victims’ connection.

Police identified Calhoun as a suspect after gathering evidence at the scene and talking to witnesses.

“Evidence from outside the residence shows the shots were fired from the street and into the occupied structure,” Calhoun’s affidavit stated.

The incident report states officers believe the shooting is linked to a burglary case in the 2000 block of Beatrice Street, and police on Sunday said they were looking into whether a crash on North Limestone and Ward streets was connected to the shooting.

