Burroughs faces write-in challenger Durham in Champaign County Sheriff race

Chad Burroughs

Burroughs, who is an auxiliary officer at the Washington Twp. Police Department and manages a family generational cattle and farming operation in Champaign County, said he is running for sheriff because of his law enforcement experience and wanting to “build a safer and more united” county.

“My experience in various law enforcement roles has equipped me with the tools necessary to tackle the unique challenges we face as a community. I have learned how to effectively respond to incidents, manage crises, and work collaboratively with other agencies,” he said. “But beyond that, I believe in the power of community engagement. Listening to the voices of the residents and involving them in discussions about safety and security is crucial.”

In his 34-year law enforcement career, Burroughs said he has served as deputy, detective, sergeant, detective sergeant, major and colonel.

If elected, Burroughs said his top priorities will be focusing on creating a safer and more connected county by working to unite first responders, law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical services. He said he will prioritize prevention, education and support for addiction recovery programs to raise awareness and combat the issue. He would advocate for enhanced training and development opportunities, adopt new tools and technologies to enhance crime-fighting efforts, and build trust within the community by being transparent.

“Each priority is essential for enhancing law enforcement and building trust within our community,” he said. “These priorities are about creating a Champaign County where everyone feels safe and supported. If elected, I will work diligently to implement these initiatives and strengthen our community.”

Burroughs, from St. Paris, said he graduated from Graham High School, the police academy, and completed over 220 specialized police training courses.

Explore Visit our Voter Guide for information on candidates in local races

Tim Durham

Durham, a court bailiff, deputy clerk and retired assistant patrol commander from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said he is running to be a service to his home county, adding, “there is no greater honor than serving your community.” He said he has done law enforcement work in Champaign, Clark, Logan and Union counties for many years.

Durham said he believes he is the best choice because of his experience in the state patrol, citing a temperament of being able to maintain composure is stressful situations. He said he would focus on serving the public to know what the problems are and how to combat them.

“As a public servant, you represent all people. I wish to make Champaign County my sole priority. The county must come and work together. If we do not, other counties’ problems will become our problems,” he said.

If elected, Durham said his top priorities will be recruitment and retention — “the first and most important priority,” because the office “must hire and retain good employees.” He would advocate for body worn cameras, saying they can “protect the officer, violator, office, county and taxpayer; and he said he would build partnerships with township trustees, county boards, other county police departments, fire departments, state agencies and local courts to “have open dialogue and work with people, not against them.”

“The cameras benefit both officers and the public,” he said. “Some key areas include, but not limited to, evidence, transparency, accountability, training issues, safety and administrative duties. This is a valuable and much needed tool,” he added.

Durham said he would seek out grant money to purchase equipment, use creative ideas and look at cost savings, and hopes to be a lead agency to help and provide resources to partners when needed.