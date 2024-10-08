Visit our Voter Guide for information on candidates in local races

Our Voter Guide is a valuable way to learn about the candidates on your ballot in the Nov. 5 election.
The Voter Guide contains the candidates’ answers to a handful of core questions, entirely in their own words. Not all candidates responded to our questionnaire.
Our reporters will also write deeper analytical stories, hitting more detailed issues in each race, and those will publish on the Elections section of our website.
Our coverage only spotlights competitive races - not ones where a candidate is running unopposed.
Candidates with questions can contact the assistant editor at jeremy.kelley@coxinc.com.
