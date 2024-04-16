Write-in candidate files to run for Champaign County sheriff in November

The former sergeant, who is a longtime Champaign County resident, said he has wanted to run for sheriff for several years, but he waited until now to finish his service at the highway patrol.

Durham joined the patrol in April 2002 and had been assigned to the Springfield Post ever since. He has won trooper of the year for his professional ethics, integrity and for representing OSHP in a positive way.

Durham is a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School and Wilmington College.

Burroughs worked in the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for several years as a sergeant, detective sergeant, major, colonel and law enforcement officer. Burroughs also attended the Law Enforcement Academy after graduation.

Champaign County Board of Elections deputy director Chris Creamer said write-in candidates do not need signatures like required for traditional petitions. They are required to have lived in the county in which they are running for office for at least one year, and sheriff candidates must pass a background check.

According to Ohio law, sheriff candidates must also have a high school diploma or equivalent certificate, have a law enforcement background and have a bachelor’s degree in any field or an associate’s in law enforcement or criminal justice.

Write-in applications for the general election are due Aug. 26 by 4 p.m.