Bridal event to be held in Springfield’s Bushnell center

News
By , Staff Writer
34 minutes ago

A Valentine’s Bridal Spectacular will be held this week for soon-to-be brides.

“We are going all out to make this a must attend for area brides and to spotlight area vendors,” said Mac McClure, owner of McClure Event Promotions, which is producing the event. “Brides tend to go to bridal shows in larger cities like Dayton and Columbus. I’m trying to prove we have an outstanding venue locally.”

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Bushnell Event Center, 22 N. Fountain Ave.

Wedding pros and health and beauty experts will be on hand to help brides plan their weddings, and the event will include private gown fittings, entertainment by Ricky Robot, doors prizes, and free food samples from caterers and bakers.

There will be 40 vendors, including DJs, caterers, photographers, videographers, wedding planners, travel agents, gowns and tuxedos, Mary Kay, estheticians, jewelers, florists, photo booths, wedding officiants, hair stylists, a yoga studio and more.

The caterers and bakers include Rudy’s Smokehouse, Casa Del Sabor, Lee’s Famous Recipe, The Bullpen, Carmae Catering, It’s Your Party Bakery, Purely Sweet Bakery and The Peanut Shoppe.

Brides are free to get in and get a free glass of wine, but there is a $5 charge for other adults to attend. There is also free parking in the garage downtown.

