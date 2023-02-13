Bridal event to be held in Springfield’s Bushnell center

“We are going all out to make this a must attend for area brides and to spotlight area vendors,” said Mac McClure, owner of McClure Event Promotions, which is producing the event. “Brides tend to go to bridal shows in larger cities like Dayton and Columbus. I’m trying to prove we have an outstanding venue locally.”

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Bushnell Event Center, 22 N. Fountain Ave.