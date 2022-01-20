Bethel Twp. to try again in May in attempt to pass levy for policing

In the meantime, the township had to tap into into some of its CARES Act funding allocated during the coronavirus pandemic to carry on those services until a new levy is approved by voters.

Bethel Twp. received a total of approximately $500,000 in those federal relief dollars.

An attempt to pass the levy during the November general election failed by a margin of 32 votes, according to the Clark County Board of Elections. The levy was listed as an additional one and several renewal levies for Bethel that focused on fire services were approved by voters.

Brown and her fellow trustees believe that voters were confused regarding the levy for policing services and that is why it did not pass in November.

The goal now is to work on ways to educate the public as well as see how they can classify the levy on the ballot in a way that is digestible to voters.

In an attempt to do that, trustees voted to create a twp., policing district during an emergency meeting last week.

The levy proposal must be submitted to the local Board of Elections by Feb. 2 in order to appear on the ballot for the primary election in May.