Springfield Police Division asks public for help identifying vehicle in hit-skip crash

The Springfield Police Division is seeking help from the public in identifying a reported hit-skip crash vehicle from an incident reported earlier this month.
According to a police division social media post, the hit-skip crash happened on Jan. 7 around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Spring Street and Selma Road.
The police division said that the suspect vehicle may be a silver or gray Honda Pilot.
Video was captured of the crash from a Springfield Police Division cruiser dash cam.
An officer stopped to check on the people in the struck vehicle, according to SPD.
Responding officers were not able to locate the suspect vehicle, according to the police division.
The police division shared images of the profile and back of the suspected vehicle, along with a picture of possible damage to the front right wheel well or quarter-panel.
People with information regarding the crash or suspect vehicle can contact the Springfield Police Crash Investigators at 937-324-7719.
