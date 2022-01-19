Springfield Police Division asks public for help identifying vehicle in hit-skip crash

Responding officers were not able to locate the suspect vehicle, according to the police division.

The police division shared images of the profile and back of the suspected vehicle, along with a picture of possible damage to the front right wheel well or quarter-panel.

People with information regarding the crash or suspect vehicle can contact the Springfield Police Crash Investigators at 937-324-7719.