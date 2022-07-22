BreakingNews
Best of Springfield: Here are finalists! Get ready to start voting on Monday
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Best of Springfield: Here are finalists! Get ready to start voting on Monday

Best of Springfield 2022 logo

Combined ShapeCaption
Best of Springfield 2022 logo

News
By Staff Report
29 minutes ago

After taking in all of your nominations, we’ve chosen the finalists for voting that starts on Monday.

Check out the list below for the finalists, and click here to start voting on Monday. Voting will go through Aug. 19.

Sign up for our newsletter for first-look content

Throughout the contest, we’ll be releasing some information first in our Midday Break email newsletter, including a first look at the finalists.

Click here to subscribe to the newsletter if you want to be the first to get Best of Springfield news throughout the contest.

The timeline

⋅ Voting: July 25 through Aug. 19

⋅ Winners announced: Oct. 13

⋅ A special section celebrating the winners will publish in the Springfield News-Sun on Sunday, Oct. 16

Here are the finalists!

Best Asian Food

Hung Lung

Speakeasy Ramen

Tasty Wok

Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab Facility

Forest Glen Health Campus

Oakwood Village

Springfield Masonic Community

Best Auto Repair

Hooten Automotive, LLC

Rogers Garage

Zima Automotive

Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Dealer

Bill Marine Honda

Jay North LLC

SVG Buick GMC in Springfield

Best Bakery

D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC

Le Torte Dolci

Schuler’s Bakery, Inc.

Best Band

Allison Road

American Landscape

Matt Clarkson Band

Best Bar Food

Bogeys At Rocky Lakes

O’Conners Irish Pub

Station1

Best Bar/Brewpub

Mother Stewart’s Brewing

O’Conners Irish Pub

Station1

Best Barbershop

Beards & Beaus

East High Barber Co.

Fresh - the barbershop

Best BBQ

All Seasons Catering by Chef Troy

Christian Brothers Meat Company

Rudy’s Smokehouse

Best Breakfast

Ironworks Waffle Cafe at CoHatch

Mundy’s Diner

Olympic Coney Island

Best Brunch

Ironworks Waffle Cafe at CoHatch

Mundy’s Diner

Simon Kenton Inn

Best Burger

Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery

Stella Bleu Bistro

The Ridgewood Cafe

Best Chili

Mic’s Italian Restaurant

Olympic Coney Island

The Ridgewood Cafe

Best Chinese Food

Golden Chopsticks

Hung Lung

Tasty Wok

Best Chocolates

Smith’s Market

The Peanut Shoppe

Winans Chocolates & Coffees

Best Cocktail

Speakeasy Ramen

Stella Bleu Bistro

The Market Bar

Best Coffeehouse

Coffee Expressions, LLC

Scout’s Café

Winans Chocolates & Coffees

Best Contractor/Construction Firm

Beedy Plumbing

Berger Construction Services

Kapp Construction Inc

Best Customer Service

Park National Bank

Scout’s Café

Winans Chocolates & Coffees

Best Dental Professional

Cochran Family Dentistry: Kevin P. Cochran, DDS

North Spring Dental

Springfield Smiles

Best Dine-In Restaurant

Cecil and Lime

Speakeasy Ramen

Stella Bleu Bistro

Best DJ

DJ Chill

DJ House

DJ Mike Reelz

Best Donuts

Dunkin’

Le Torte Dolci

Schuler’s Bakery, Inc.

Best Employer

Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center

Park National Bank

Wright-Patt Credit Union

Best Farmers Market Vendor

Annabelle’s Blooms

Gracie bakes cakes and more

On the Rise

Best Financial Services Firm (Bank, Insurance, Investments)

NCF Savings Bank

Park National Bank: Springfield Downtown Office

Wright-Patt Credit Union

Best Florist

Annabelle’s Blooms

Netts Floral Comany

Schneider’s Florist & Flower Delivery

Best Food Truck

Chido’s Tacos

Christian Brothers Meat Company

Eat

Best Gym/Yoga Studio

Champion City CrossFit

Springfield Health & Fitness

Sunflower Yoga

Best Historic Landmark

Hartman Rock Garden

The Heritage Center of Clark County - Clark County Historical Society and Museum

Westcott House

Best Ice Cream

Hershey Ice Cream Springfield

Kone Korner

Young’s Jersey Dairy

Best Italian Food

Fratelli’s

Mic’s Italian Restaurant

Salato Deli

Best Landscaper

Gillam Lawncare & Landscaping Llc

NewView Property Maintenance and Hardscapes, LLC

So-Low Cuts Landscaping

Best Local Event

Food Truck Rally

Holiday in the City

Summer Arts Festival

Best Local Photographer or Photo Studio

Leithauser Photography

Trina Jones Photography

Village Photography

Best Lunch Spot

Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery

COhatch Springfield

Speakeasy Ramen

Best Mexican Food

Casa del Sabor

El Toro

Los Mariachis

Best New Business

Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery

Firefly Boutique

Salon Culture

Best Physician/Medical Specialist/General Practitioner

Dr. Alper Sarihan, DO

Dr. Stephen J. Oehlers, MD

Dr. Thomas W. Ericksen, MD

Best Pizza

Hickory Inn

Mikey’s Pizza

Station1

Best Place for Kids Fun

Behind The Curtain Dance Studio LLC

Splash Zone Aquatic Center

Young’s Jersey Dairy

Best Place to buy Springfield gifts

Champion City Guide & Supply

Rose City Boutique

Winans Chocolates & Coffees

Best Place to Take Visitors

COhatch Springfield

Mother Stewart’s Brewing

The Heritage Center of Clark County - Clark County Historical Society and Museum

Best Realtor/Real Estate Office

Always Sunny Realty

Coldwell Banker Heritage

Lagonda Creek Real Estate LLC

Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

Cecil and Lime

Speakeasy Ramen

Stella Bleu Bistro

Best Salon/Spa

Bombshell Beauty Parlor

Salon Culture

Studio B Salon & Spa

Best Steak

Cecil and Lime

Hickory Inn

Stella Bleu Bistro

Best Tattoo Artist

Chris Powell Tattoos

Golden Peso Tattoo and Piercing

Ian Lonsway

Best Wings/Chicken

Buffalo Wild Wings

Roosters

Station1

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Construction to bring 60 additional units of senior housing to start in...
4
New Carlisle woman convicted in connection to Navistar shooter ‘joke’...
5
Clark State president appointed chair of higher learning commission

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top