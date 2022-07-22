Best of Springfield: Here are finalists! Get ready to start voting on Monday

After taking in all of your nominations, we’ve chosen the finalists for voting that starts on Monday.
Check out the list below for the finalists, and click here to start voting on Monday. Voting will go through Aug. 19.
The timeline
⋅ Voting: July 25 through Aug. 19
⋅ Winners announced: Oct. 13
⋅ A special section celebrating the winners will publish in the Springfield News-Sun on Sunday, Oct. 16
Here are the finalists!
Best Asian Food
Hung Lung
Speakeasy Ramen
Tasty Wok
Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab Facility
Forest Glen Health Campus
Oakwood Village
Springfield Masonic Community
Best Auto Repair
Hooten Automotive, LLC
Rogers Garage
Zima Automotive
Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Dealer
Bill Marine Honda
Jay North LLC
SVG Buick GMC in Springfield
Best Bakery
D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC
Le Torte Dolci
Schuler’s Bakery, Inc.
Best Band
Allison Road
American Landscape
Matt Clarkson Band
Best Bar Food
Bogeys At Rocky Lakes
O’Conners Irish Pub
Station1
Best Bar/Brewpub
Mother Stewart’s Brewing
O’Conners Irish Pub
Station1
Best Barbershop
Beards & Beaus
East High Barber Co.
Fresh - the barbershop
Best BBQ
All Seasons Catering by Chef Troy
Christian Brothers Meat Company
Rudy’s Smokehouse
Best Breakfast
Ironworks Waffle Cafe at CoHatch
Mundy’s Diner
Olympic Coney Island
Best Brunch
Ironworks Waffle Cafe at CoHatch
Mundy’s Diner
Simon Kenton Inn
Best Burger
Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery
Stella Bleu Bistro
The Ridgewood Cafe
Best Chili
Mic’s Italian Restaurant
Olympic Coney Island
The Ridgewood Cafe
Best Chinese Food
Golden Chopsticks
Hung Lung
Tasty Wok
Best Chocolates
Smith’s Market
The Peanut Shoppe
Winans Chocolates & Coffees
Best Cocktail
Speakeasy Ramen
Stella Bleu Bistro
The Market Bar
Best Coffeehouse
Coffee Expressions, LLC
Scout’s Café
Winans Chocolates & Coffees
Best Contractor/Construction Firm
Beedy Plumbing
Berger Construction Services
Kapp Construction Inc
Best Customer Service
Park National Bank
Scout’s Café
Winans Chocolates & Coffees
Best Dental Professional
Cochran Family Dentistry: Kevin P. Cochran, DDS
North Spring Dental
Springfield Smiles
Best Dine-In Restaurant
Cecil and Lime
Speakeasy Ramen
Stella Bleu Bistro
Best DJ
DJ Chill
DJ House
DJ Mike Reelz
Best Donuts
Dunkin’
Le Torte Dolci
Schuler’s Bakery, Inc.
Best Employer
Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
Park National Bank
Wright-Patt Credit Union
Best Farmers Market Vendor
Annabelle’s Blooms
Gracie bakes cakes and more
On the Rise
Best Financial Services Firm (Bank, Insurance, Investments)
NCF Savings Bank
Park National Bank: Springfield Downtown Office
Wright-Patt Credit Union
Best Florist
Annabelle’s Blooms
Netts Floral Comany
Schneider’s Florist & Flower Delivery
Best Food Truck
Chido’s Tacos
Christian Brothers Meat Company
Eat
Best Gym/Yoga Studio
Champion City CrossFit
Springfield Health & Fitness
Sunflower Yoga
Best Historic Landmark
Hartman Rock Garden
The Heritage Center of Clark County - Clark County Historical Society and Museum
Westcott House
Best Ice Cream
Hershey Ice Cream Springfield
Kone Korner
Young’s Jersey Dairy
Best Italian Food
Fratelli’s
Mic’s Italian Restaurant
Salato Deli
Best Landscaper
Gillam Lawncare & Landscaping Llc
NewView Property Maintenance and Hardscapes, LLC
So-Low Cuts Landscaping
Best Local Event
Food Truck Rally
Holiday in the City
Summer Arts Festival
Best Local Photographer or Photo Studio
Leithauser Photography
Trina Jones Photography
Village Photography
Best Lunch Spot
Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery
COhatch Springfield
Speakeasy Ramen
Best Mexican Food
Casa del Sabor
El Toro
Los Mariachis
Best New Business
Charlo’s Provisions & Eatery
Firefly Boutique
Salon Culture
Best Physician/Medical Specialist/General Practitioner
Dr. Alper Sarihan, DO
Dr. Stephen J. Oehlers, MD
Dr. Thomas W. Ericksen, MD
Best Pizza
Hickory Inn
Mikey’s Pizza
Station1
Best Place for Kids Fun
Behind The Curtain Dance Studio LLC
Splash Zone Aquatic Center
Young’s Jersey Dairy
Best Place to buy Springfield gifts
Champion City Guide & Supply
Rose City Boutique
Winans Chocolates & Coffees
Best Place to Take Visitors
COhatch Springfield
Mother Stewart’s Brewing
The Heritage Center of Clark County - Clark County Historical Society and Museum
Best Realtor/Real Estate Office
Always Sunny Realty
Coldwell Banker Heritage
Lagonda Creek Real Estate LLC
Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
Cecil and Lime
Speakeasy Ramen
Stella Bleu Bistro
Best Salon/Spa
Bombshell Beauty Parlor
Salon Culture
Studio B Salon & Spa
Best Steak
Cecil and Lime
Hickory Inn
Stella Bleu Bistro
Best Tattoo Artist
Chris Powell Tattoos
Golden Peso Tattoo and Piercing
Ian Lonsway
Best Wings/Chicken
Buffalo Wild Wings
Roosters
Station1
