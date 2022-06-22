Best of Springfield 2022: Nominate and vote here

⋅ Voting: July 25 through Aug. 19

⋅ Winners announced: Oct. 13

⋅ A special section celebrating the winners will publish in the Springfield News-Sun on Sunday, Oct. 16

How to nominate:

1. Scroll down to the voting tool and look through the categories to see what you can vote on.

2. Type your nomination into the box labeled “Nomination Name” below a category name. A “nomination” will also be considered your vote for this contest.

3. Click “Nominate.” If this is your first time nominating, you’ll be asked for your email address. This is required to vote, but your email address will not be used to contact you and will not be shared, it is only required to register your vote.

4. That’s it! Submit your nominations for as many categories as you like each day.