Best of Springfield: Categories with the most nominees after Week 1
Best of Springfield: Categories with the most nominees after Week 1

30 minutes ago

After one week of nominations in Best of Springfield, some of our categories stand out for the number of nominees for our finalists positions.

The nomination period will go through the end of the day Friday, and then we’ll choose our finalists based on the number of nominations to begin voting on Monday, July 24.

Do you have any nominees you’d like to make sure are finalists in these or other categories? Keep nominating! You can nominate once per day per category.

Also, head to this page for all the information you need about this year’s contest.

Categories with the most nominees (in alphabetical order):

» Best Appetizers

» Best Auto Repair

» Best Bakery

» Best Band

» Best Breakfast

» Best Burger

» Best Customer Service

» Best Employers

» Best Local Photographer or Photo Studio

» Best Wings

