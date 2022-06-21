Best of Springfield 2022: How to nominate and vote in this year’s contest

Beginning Thursday, you can visit the Best of Springfield page on our site to get to the nomination tool.

You’ll start with nominations. In this stage, you can type in any person or business you’d like, and that’s considered one nomination. The number of nominations entered throughout the nomination process will be a main consideration when we choose the finalists.

Then, we’ll choose finalists. Voting on the finalists will run from July 25 through Aug. 19.

You’ll be limited to one nomination or vote for each category per day.

Sign up for our newsletter for first-look content

Throughout the contest, we’ll be releasing some information first in our Midday Break email newsletter, including a first look at the finalists and a first look at the winners.

Click here to subscribe to the newsletter if you want to be the first to get Best of Springfield news throughout the contest.

The timeline

⋅ Nominations: Thursday through July 15

⋅ Voting: July 25 through Aug. 19

⋅ Winners announced: Oct. 13

⋅ A special section celebrating the winners will publish in the Springfield News-Sun on Sunday, Oct. 16

The categories

Best Asian Food

Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab Facility

Best Auto Repair

Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Dealer

Best Bakery

Best Band

Best Bar Food

Best Bar/Brewpub

Best Barbershop

Best BBQ

Best Breakfast

Best Brunch

Best Burger

Best Chili

Best Chinese Food

Best Chocolates

Best Cocktail

Best Coffeehouse

Best Contractor/Construction Firm

Best Customer Service

Best Dental Professional

Best Dine-In Restaurant

Best DJ

Best Donuts

Best Employer

Best Farmers Market Vendor

Best Financial Services Firm (Bank, Insurance, Investments)

Best Florist

Best Food Truck

Best Gym/Yoga Studio

Best Historic Landmark

Best Ice Cream

Best Italian Food

Best Landscaper

Best Local Event

Best Local Photographer or Photo Studio

Best Lunch Spot

Best Mexican Food

Best New Business

Best Physician/Medical Specialist/General Practitioner

Best Pizza

Best Place for Kids Fun

Best Place to buy Springfield gifts

Best Place to Take Visitors

Best Realtor/Real Estate Office

Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

Best Salon/Spa

Best Steak

Best Tattoo Artist

Best Wings/Chicken

So be thinking of your favorites and help us determine the Best of Springfield beginning Thursday!