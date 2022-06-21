Best of Springfield 2022: How to nominate and vote in this year’s contest

It’s time for Best of Springfield 2022!
Nominations will start on Thursday, and the contest will include nomination and voting periods in 50 categories covering all aspects of Springfield life.
Here’s what to know and how to get involved in Best of Springfield, brought to you by the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun.
How to get started
Beginning Thursday, you can visit the Best of Springfield page on our site to get to the nomination tool.
You’ll start with nominations. In this stage, you can type in any person or business you’d like, and that’s considered one nomination. The number of nominations entered throughout the nomination process will be a main consideration when we choose the finalists.
Then, we’ll choose finalists. Voting on the finalists will run from July 25 through Aug. 19.
You’ll be limited to one nomination or vote for each category per day.
The timeline
⋅ Nominations: Thursday through July 15
⋅ Voting: July 25 through Aug. 19
⋅ Winners announced: Oct. 13
⋅ A special section celebrating the winners will publish in the Springfield News-Sun on Sunday, Oct. 16
The categories
- Best Asian Food
- Best Assisted Living/Retirement/Rehab Facility
- Best Auto Repair
- Best Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Dealer
- Best Bakery
- Best Band
- Best Bar Food
- Best Bar/Brewpub
- Best Barbershop
- Best BBQ
- Best Breakfast
- Best Brunch
- Best Burger
- Best Chili
- Best Chinese Food
- Best Chocolates
- Best Cocktail
- Best Coffeehouse
- Best Contractor/Construction Firm
- Best Customer Service
- Best Dental Professional
- Best Dine-In Restaurant
- Best DJ
- Best Donuts
- Best Employer
- Best Farmers Market Vendor
- Best Financial Services Firm (Bank, Insurance, Investments)
- Best Florist
- Best Food Truck
- Best Gym/Yoga Studio
- Best Historic Landmark
- Best Ice Cream
- Best Italian Food
- Best Landscaper
- Best Local Event
- Best Local Photographer or Photo Studio
- Best Lunch Spot
- Best Mexican Food
- Best New Business
- Best Physician/Medical Specialist/General Practitioner
- Best Pizza
- Best Place for Kids Fun
- Best Place to buy Springfield gifts
- Best Place to Take Visitors
- Best Realtor/Real Estate Office
- Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
- Best Salon/Spa
- Best Steak
- Best Tattoo Artist
- Best Wings/Chicken
So be thinking of your favorites and help us determine the Best of Springfield beginning Thursday!