X

Best of Springfield 2023: Nominate and vote when the contest begins June 19

News
52 minutes ago

Tell us who’s the Best of Springfield for 2022!

The Best of Springfield contest, brought to you by the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun, returns this year with 56 categories covering all the best aspects of live in the area.

Scroll down to nominate in the contest when nominations begin Monday, June 19.

Sign up for our newsletter for first-look content

Throughout the contest, we’ll be releasing some information first in our Midday Break email newsletter, including a first look at the finalists.

Click here to subscribe to the newsletter if you want to be the first to get Best of Springfield news throughout the contest.

The timeline

» Nominations: June 19-30

» Voting: July 24-Aug. 11

» Winners announced: Thursday, Oct. 12

» Special section published in the Springfield News-Sun: Sunday, Oct. 15

In Other News
1
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow ‘may stop by’ Taylor Swift concerts at...
2
Springfield Summer Arts Festival: Info on every show in the six-week...
3
Miami University librarians join union with teachers, professors
4
Person’s arm severed in West Chester dog attack, 911 caller says
5
Springfield Rotary awards scholarships to 4 Clark County students
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top