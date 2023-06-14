Best of Springfield 2023: Nominate and vote when the contest begins June 19

Tell us who’s the Best of Springfield for 2022!

The Best of Springfield contest, brought to you by the Greater Springfield Partnership and the Springfield News-Sun, returns this year with 56 categories covering all the best aspects of live in the area.

Scroll down to nominate in the contest when nominations begin Monday, June 19.

Sign up for our newsletter for first-look content

Throughout the contest, we’ll be releasing some information first in our Midday Break email newsletter, including a first look at the finalists.

Click here to subscribe to the newsletter if you want to be the first to get Best of Springfield news throughout the contest.

The timeline

» Nominations: June 19-30

» Voting: July 24-Aug. 11

» Winners announced: Thursday, Oct. 12

» Special section published in the Springfield News-Sun: Sunday, Oct. 15