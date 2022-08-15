Best of Springfield: 10 closest races with less than a week left to vote

With less than a week left to vote in Best of Springfield, there are tight races all over the contest.
Voting ends at midnight on Friday, so there’s still time to have your voice heard by voting up to once per category per day.
The timeline
⋅ Voting: July 25 through Aug. 19
⋅ Winners announced: Oct. 13
⋅ A special section celebrating the winners will publish in the Springfield News-Sun on Sunday, Oct. 16
Here’s a look at the 10 tightest races in the final week of voting.
Best Bakery
Finalists:
⋅ D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC
⋅ Le Torte Dolci
⋅ Schuler’s Bakery, Inc.
Best Band
Finalists:
⋅ Allison Road
⋅ American Landscape
⋅ Matt Clarkson Band
Best BBQ
Finalists:
⋅ All Seasons Catering by Chef Troy
⋅ Christian Brothers Meat Company
⋅ Rudy’s Smokehouse
Best Dine-In Restaurant
Finalists:
⋅ Cecil and Lime
⋅ Speakeasy Ramen
⋅ Stella Bleu Bistro
Best Farmers Market Vendor
Finalists:
⋅ Annabelle’s Blooms
⋅ Gracie bakes cakes and more
⋅ On the Rise
Best Food Truck
Finalists:
⋅ Chido’s Tacos
⋅ Christian Brothers Meat Company
⋅ Eat
Best Place to Take Visitors
Finalists:
⋅ COhatch Springfield
⋅ Mother Stewart’s Brewing
⋅ The Heritage Center of Clark County - Clark County Historical Society and Museum
Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
Finalists:
⋅ Cecil and Lime
⋅ Speakeasy Ramen
⋅ Stella Bleu Bistro
Best Salon/Spa
Finalists:
⋅ Bombshell Beauty Parlor
⋅ Salon Culture
⋅ Studio B Salon & Spa
Best Wings/Chicken
Finalists:
⋅ Buffalo Wild Wings
⋅ Roosters
⋅ Station1