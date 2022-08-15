Best of Springfield: 10 closest races with less than a week left to vote

springfield-news-sun logo
News
19 minutes ago

With less than a week left to vote in Best of Springfield, there are tight races all over the contest.

Voting ends at midnight on Friday, so there’s still time to have your voice heard by voting up to once per category per day.

Click here to vote in the contest.

The timeline

⋅ Voting: July 25 through Aug. 19

⋅ Winners announced: Oct. 13

⋅ A special section celebrating the winners will publish in the Springfield News-Sun on Sunday, Oct. 16

Here’s a look at the 10 tightest races in the final week of voting.

Best Bakery

Finalists:

⋅ D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC

⋅ Le Torte Dolci

⋅ Schuler’s Bakery, Inc.

Best Band

Finalists:

⋅ Allison Road

⋅ American Landscape

⋅ Matt Clarkson Band

Best BBQ

Finalists:

⋅ All Seasons Catering by Chef Troy

⋅ Christian Brothers Meat Company

⋅ Rudy’s Smokehouse

Best Dine-In Restaurant

Finalists:

⋅ Cecil and Lime

⋅ Speakeasy Ramen

⋅ Stella Bleu Bistro

Best Farmers Market Vendor

Finalists:

⋅ Annabelle’s Blooms

⋅ Gracie bakes cakes and more

⋅ On the Rise

Best Food Truck

Finalists:

⋅ Chido’s Tacos

⋅ Christian Brothers Meat Company

⋅ Eat

Best Place to Take Visitors

Finalists:

⋅ COhatch Springfield

⋅ Mother Stewart’s Brewing

⋅ The Heritage Center of Clark County - Clark County Historical Society and Museum

Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

Finalists:

⋅ Cecil and Lime

⋅ Speakeasy Ramen

⋅ Stella Bleu Bistro

Best Salon/Spa

Finalists:

⋅ Bombshell Beauty Parlor

⋅ Salon Culture

⋅ Studio B Salon & Spa

Best Wings/Chicken

Finalists:

⋅ Buffalo Wild Wings

⋅ Roosters

⋅ Station1

