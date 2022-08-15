Best of Springfield: 10 closest races with less than a week left to vote

Click here to subscribe to the newsletter if you want to be the first to get Best of Springfield news throughout the contest.

The timeline

⋅ Voting: July 25 through Aug. 19

⋅ Winners announced: Oct. 13

⋅ A special section celebrating the winners will publish in the Springfield News-Sun on Sunday, Oct. 16

Here’s a look at the 10 tightest races in the final week of voting.

Best Bakery

Finalists:

⋅ D. Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC

⋅ Le Torte Dolci

⋅ Schuler’s Bakery, Inc.

Best Band

Finalists:

⋅ Allison Road

⋅ American Landscape

⋅ Matt Clarkson Band

Best BBQ

Finalists:

⋅ All Seasons Catering by Chef Troy

⋅ Christian Brothers Meat Company

⋅ Rudy’s Smokehouse

Best Dine-In Restaurant

Finalists:

⋅ Cecil and Lime

⋅ Speakeasy Ramen

⋅ Stella Bleu Bistro

Best Farmers Market Vendor

Finalists:

⋅ Annabelle’s Blooms

⋅ Gracie bakes cakes and more

⋅ On the Rise

Best Food Truck

Finalists:

⋅ Chido’s Tacos

⋅ Christian Brothers Meat Company

⋅ Eat

Best Place to Take Visitors

Finalists:

⋅ COhatch Springfield

⋅ Mother Stewart’s Brewing

⋅ The Heritage Center of Clark County - Clark County Historical Society and Museum

Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

Finalists:

⋅ Cecil and Lime

⋅ Speakeasy Ramen

⋅ Stella Bleu Bistro

Best Salon/Spa

Finalists:

⋅ Bombshell Beauty Parlor

⋅ Salon Culture

⋅ Studio B Salon & Spa

Best Wings/Chicken

Finalists:

⋅ Buffalo Wild Wings

⋅ Roosters

⋅ Station1