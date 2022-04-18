Bellefontaine school students to talk to astronaut at International Space Station

Nine students from Bellefontaine Elementary, Intermediate and Middle schools were selected to talk to and ask questions to astronaut Kayla Barron from 1:13 to 1:23 p.m. on Thursday, the school announced in a release.

The direct radio link will be between the Bellefontaine High School Amateur Radio Club and Barron, and will last for about 10 minutes as the ISS passes overhead. Members of the Champaign Logan Amateur Radio Club provided equipment and worked with students to set up the antennas and radios.