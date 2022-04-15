One of Democrats running for 15th Congressional District drops out of race

After much discernment, we have decided to end our campaign for Ohio’s 15th Congressional district. Spenser and I thank you so much for your love and support towards our effort.



My full statement is below: pic.twitter.com/S4dF9NR6IB — Danny O'Connor (@dannyoconnor1) April 14, 2022

“It’s shameful that the ACLU Ohio and the League of Women Voters stopped fighting for fair maps in 2022,” he continued. “It allowed the Republican dominated Redistricting Commission and the legislature to run roughshod over the Ohio Constitution and the will of Ohio voters.”

As a result of this, O’Connor decided to end his campaign, which eliminated the need for a primary in the 15th Congressional District.

Mike Carey, Republican, will now face Gary Josepheson, Democrat, in November.