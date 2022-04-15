springfield-news-sun logo
One of Democrats running for 15th Congressional District drops out of race

News
By
23 minutes ago

One of two Democrats running for the 15th Congressional District, which covers part of Clark and Miami counties, has dropped out of the race.

Danny O’Connor announced his decision from his campaign headquarters on Thursday.

“After much discernment, we have decided to end our campaign for Ohio’s 15th Congressional district,” O’Conner said in a statement.

O’Connor cited his withdrawal was due to redistricting.

“In 2018, Ohioans were loud and clear in their opposition to partisan gerrymandering,” he said in his statement. “A process was put in place that conferred the responsibility to end that gerrymandering to the Ohio Redistricting Commission. The Republican controlled Ohio Redistricting Commission ignored that process, drew unconstitutional maps, and denied Ohioans the chance at fair representation.

“It’s shameful that the ACLU Ohio and the League of Women Voters stopped fighting for fair maps in 2022,” he continued. “It allowed the Republican dominated Redistricting Commission and the legislature to run roughshod over the Ohio Constitution and the will of Ohio voters.”

As a result of this, O’Connor decided to end his campaign, which eliminated the need for a primary in the 15th Congressional District.

Mike Carey, Republican, will now face Gary Josepheson, Democrat, in November.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

