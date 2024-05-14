At least one in hospital after Mad River Twp. crash

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Mad River Twp. Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around the intersection of S. Tecumseh Road and Dayton-Springfield Road, with multiple vehicles involved.

The road was closed at the intersection due to the crash, and at least one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment, though a second medic was called to the scene.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

