Clark County EMA looking for community input on hazard plan

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
1 minute ago
X

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency is looking for community input for its Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The EMA is working on a five-year update of its Hazard Mitigation Plan, which expires in June 2025, with the goal to proactively reduce the impact of disasters.

“The agency aims to identify and tackle the unique natural disaster risks and vulnerabilities that our community faces, with a focus on safeguarding both lives and properties,” officials said. “By understanding the specific risks and vulnerabilities in Clark County, we can develop effective, long-term strategies to protect our community. These plans help us break the cycle of damage and reconstruction that often follows natural disasters.”

ExploreWhat’s happening this week: Farm tour, museum lecture and more Several events will be held this week in Clark and Champaign Counties, including a free lecture at the Champaign Aviation Museum. Caption

Funding for these mitigation efforts comes from several sources including FEMA grants, federal and state programs, and local city funds.

To make sure there’s continued eligibility for FEMA hazard mitigation assistance programs, the Hazard Mitigation Plan must be updated every five years.

Residents are invited to two public meetings to provide additional input from 4 to 6 p.m. on May 22 and July 23 at Clark State College’s Brinkman Center.

ExploreSpringfield leaders move ahead with two major construction projects

In addition to the public meetings, a short survey is available through July on the Clark County EMA website at www.clarkcountyohio.gov.

“Your input is crucial to shaping a resilient future for Clark County,” said Clark County EMA Director Michelle Clements-Pitstick. “We urge all residents to participate in our survey and share your thoughts.”

For more information, visit www.clarkcountyohio.gov/emergencymanagement or reach out to Clements-Pitstick at mclements-pitstick@clarkcountyohio.gov or 937-521-2175.

In Other News
1
Six people not wearing seat belts during wrecks killed in Clark County...
2
Aviation job openings in great demand and Springfield school helping...
3
These 20 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top