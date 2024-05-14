Clark County EMA looking for community input on hazard plan

“The agency aims to identify and tackle the unique natural disaster risks and vulnerabilities that our community faces, with a focus on safeguarding both lives and properties,” officials said. “By understanding the specific risks and vulnerabilities in Clark County, we can develop effective, long-term strategies to protect our community. These plans help us break the cycle of damage and reconstruction that often follows natural disasters.”

Funding for these mitigation efforts comes from several sources including FEMA grants, federal and state programs, and local city funds.

To make sure there’s continued eligibility for FEMA hazard mitigation assistance programs, the Hazard Mitigation Plan must be updated every five years.

Residents are invited to two public meetings to provide additional input from 4 to 6 p.m. on May 22 and July 23 at Clark State College’s Brinkman Center.

In addition to the public meetings, a short survey is available through July on the Clark County EMA website at www.clarkcountyohio.gov.

“Your input is crucial to shaping a resilient future for Clark County,” said Clark County EMA Director Michelle Clements-Pitstick. “We urge all residents to participate in our survey and share your thoughts.”

For more information, visit www.clarkcountyohio.gov/emergencymanagement or reach out to Clements-Pitstick at mclements-pitstick@clarkcountyohio.gov or 937-521-2175.