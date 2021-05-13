At age 14, student earns associate degree from Clark State

“I started taking college credit classes as a full-time student when I was 12,” she said. “I feel completely overjoyed that all my hard work has paid off and led to this great accomplishment.”

Kunzelman said she found a “community” at Clark State and the smaller classes allowed her to understand her courses better and connect with students and teachers. She said she took both in-person and online courses after the college had to modify classes due to the coronavirus, which she said was a “difficult” journey.

“When the pandemic first began in the middle of spring semester last year, it was very difficult to adjust to an online format,” she said. “As time went on, it allowed me to be a better learner and to better adjust to changes. I struggled at first because I had never expected the classes to suddenly switch, and I had intended to take the remainder of my classes in-person.”

Through the college’s gateway transfer program, Kunzelman was accepted into Wright State University for biology and has registered for summer semester classes.

“It can be overwhelming at first, but after all of the help from the advisers at Clark State and everyone else that encouraged and supported me, it became obvious that this is what I was meant to do,” Kunzelman said.

The CCP program allows students to earn college credits while in high school for free. Kunzelman said anyone considering taking the courses should have a strong support system. She said her mom was a huge supporter and helped her practice, drove her to and from classes and made sure she had everything she needed.

“We knew she was intelligent from an early age and she continues to astonish us with her perseverance to any obstacle,” Kunzelman’s parents, Samantha and Anthony, said in a statement. “Lanna will be able to fulfill any dream she wants and we will always be here to support her in any of her crazy ideas.”

Clark State will host a virtual commencement ceremony that will be released at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The class of 2021 features 30 CCP students who will obtain their associate degrees and also their high school diplomas–.