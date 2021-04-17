Wittenberg to host in-person graduation ceremonies for classes of 2021, 2020

The class of 2020 will also have an in-person commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 16, at 1 p.m. in the same location. Graduates will also have the opportunity to go to the Commencement Hollow for refreshments and photos.

The coronavirus pandemic moved the class of 2020′s original ceremony to a virtual commencement celebration in May 2020.

“In October 2020, it was decided that an in-person Commencement ceremony to celebrate the Class of 2020 was not possible, given the restrictions and protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic in place at that time. This decision, while in the best interest of the health and safety of our community, in no way ends our efforts to create a meaningful in-person graduation experience for your class. While we cannot sufficiently show you how much each of you mean to us, we are hopeful that last May’s virtual ceremony, demonstrated the difference your class made at Wittenberg,” a post on the college’s website stated.

Clark State College’s graduation will be held virtually this year at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 15. All aspects of the commencement are prerecorded over a couple of weeks through multiple sessions where students will walk the stage and receive their degree.