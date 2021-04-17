Wittenberg to host in-person graduation ceremonies for classes of 2021, 2020

Wittenberg University is planning to host an in-person commencement ceremony for the classes of 2021 and 2020, according to the college.
The commencement for 2021 graduates will be held on Saturday, May 15, in two ceremonies at Wittenberg Stadium on Edwards-Maurer Field. The rain location for both ceremonies will be inside the Health, Wellness & Athletics (HWA) Pam Evans Smith Arena, according to a post on the college’s website.
Graduates will be divided into two groups by majors: Group one will consist of science and education majors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and group two will consist of humanity and art majors from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Each graduate is limited to two tickets for guests.
“Given Governor Mike DeWine’s recent announcement with regard to increasing outdoor capacity for gatherings and events from 15% to 30% and 25% indoors, we believe we can safely host in-person ceremonies for our graduating class,” Wittenberg University President Mike Frandsen said in the post. “While this is certainly welcomed news, there are still many details the Commencement Committee needs to work through. We will be able to communicate further details in the coming weeks, so I ask for your patience and understanding as we work through our planning to ensure the health and safety of all involved in this milestone event.”
Graduates will also have an opportunity to participate in other traditions such as Stomp the Seal and take photos in the Commencement Hollow, where light refreshments will be served for all graduates and their guests, the post stated.
The class of 2020 will also have an in-person commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 16, at 1 p.m. in the same location. Graduates will also have the opportunity to go to the Commencement Hollow for refreshments and photos.
The coronavirus pandemic moved the class of 2020′s original ceremony to a virtual commencement celebration in May 2020.
“In October 2020, it was decided that an in-person Commencement ceremony to celebrate the Class of 2020 was not possible, given the restrictions and protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic in place at that time. This decision, while in the best interest of the health and safety of our community, in no way ends our efforts to create a meaningful in-person graduation experience for your class. While we cannot sufficiently show you how much each of you mean to us, we are hopeful that last May’s virtual ceremony, demonstrated the difference your class made at Wittenberg,” a post on the college’s website stated.
Clark State College’s graduation will be held virtually this year at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 15. All aspects of the commencement are prerecorded over a couple of weeks through multiple sessions where students will walk the stage and receive their degree.