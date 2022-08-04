Assurant reports net income of $52.2 million in Q2

The global provider of risk management products and services reported that it saw an adjusted earnings, excluding reportable catastrophes, of $3.25 per diluted share. The company also reported having $595 million of holding company liquidity and saw share repurchases and common stock dividends totaled at $271 million for the second quarter.

The second quarter of the fiscal year tracked a three month period that ended on June 30, according to a recent news release from the company.

The company saw nearly $2 billion in revenues in its Global Lifestyles business during the second quarter, slightly up when compared to the same quarter last year.

Revenues in Global Housing accounted for $495.7 million during the second quarter of this year. Revenues for that segment during the same quarter in 2021 was $496.8 million.

Assurant has seen a total net income of $201.2 million for the first six months of this fiscal year, down from the $327.9 million reported during the same period in 2021. The company also saw $3.61 per diluted shares during the first six months of fiscal year 2022, down from the $5.33 per diluted shares reported during the same period last year.

However, the company now expects to see 14% to 18% growth in adjusted earnings, excluding reportable catastrophes, per diluted share for the year.