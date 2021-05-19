Assurant increasing minimum wage to $15 for hourly employees

The vast majority of those employees are working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to David Blumenthal, a spokesperson for Assurant.

Blumenthal did not provide a list of starting wages for the company or at its Springfield location.

“Starting wages vary in Springfield due to the different roles as well as the skills and experience of the people we are hiring,” he said.

Blumenthal added that those wages will automatically increase to $15 an hour or more come July.

The planned wage increase was highlighted in a recent report by Assurant, which focused on company-wide efforts geared towards promoting and committing to social responsibility.

Assurant released its 2021 Social Responsibility Report in March. It highlighted efforts taken by the company as well as showcased areas of focus pertaining to a five year period that started in fiscal year 2020.

Company officials expanded on those focus points during a conference call with investors in May.

Those areas of focus include fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture for employees as well as improving products offered to customers and working to minimize the company’s carbon footprint as well as enhance sustainability.

“At no time in our history have Assurant employees had to adapt, persevere and deliver support for our more than 300 million consumers with the selfless courage they demonstrated in the past year,” Alan Colberg, the president and CEO of the company, said in a news release in March.

“We are building on our progress as we continue to strengthen the alignment of our social responsibility initiatives with our purpose, our values and our long-term strategy, including an even greater focus on creating a more diverse, inclusive and sustainable global company for the future,” he added.

The report said that in addition to the company’s multi-phase process to increase wages in the country for hourly-paid employees, it also looked into existing working conditions for employees.

That included conducting a multi-step pay equity initiative that leveraged third-party expertise to help ensure equitable compensation for all employees with similar job skills and responsibilities.

Representatives of the company said that Assurant also expanded its global diversity, equity and inclusion programs and accountability.

By the numbers

$15 - New minimum wage for Assurant employees in the country

July 1 - When the wage increase will take place

1,600 - Number of Assurant employees working for the company’s location in Springfield