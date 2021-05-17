Clark County utility billing, record searches impacted following malware attack

Many of the county’s departments as well as the offices of elected officials associated with county government have had to alter their operations as a result of servers going down last week.

The Clark County Utilities Department was as of Monday afternoon operating without its utility billing system due to the issue with the servers.

As a result, utility billing will be delayed for the rest of the week and the department will be suspending late fees and shut-offs. Residents are also asked to consider postponing any non-emergency work orders in the mean time.

The Clark County Community and Economic Development Department is asking customers to drop off building, planning and zoning documents to the Springview Government Center, 3130 East Main Street in Springfield.

“Online capabilities are significantly reduced. This may result in significant reduction in processing time. The department is also encouraging customers to pay in-person with cash or check,” Cooper said in an email to the News-Sun.

Elements of the county’s network are gradually coming back online as an investigation is being conducted into the source and overall impact of the malware activity.

Cooper did not share information regarding the nature of the malware activity citing the ongoing investigation. He added that county officials are working with third-party cybersecurity consultants as well as members of local law enforcement.

There’s no indication that the public’s information has been compromised at this time, Cooper said.

Clerk of Courts Melissa Tuttle said her office is unable to provide its full services due to the ongoing issue with the servers and that has caused public frustration.

Tuttle added that includes some parties not knowing when hearing dates are for domestic cases as well as her office being unable to determine court costs.

Employees cannot search for records by using names of the parties involved. They can only locate a record if those making a request already have the case number available.

Due to servers being down, employees do not have access to online records and are instead resorting to paper files.

However, she said cases have not been delayed so far neither have civil protection orders.

Operations such as the Clark County Board of Elections were not impacted by the malware activity. Its representatives said they are monitoring the situation and have proactively engaged their IT and cybersecurity providers to review their systems and ensure they are secure.