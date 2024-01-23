Acclaimed violinist Sarah Chang to perform with Springfield Symphony

Since that day in the mid 1980s, Chang rose to become one of the world’s top violinists, performing internationally as a soloist with some of the world’s top symphonies at some of the biggest arts venues and earning awards. She’ll return to the Bruch “Violin Concerto” during her performance at the Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s (SSO) third MasterWorks concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clark State Performing Arts Center. Tickets are still available.

Since debuting professionally at age 8 with the New York Philharmonic, having her first recording at 9 and numerous concerts annually, Chang is still enthused to travel to fresh towns like Springfield, describing it as like going to prom again.

“An audience is an audience, and it really doesn’t matter where you go,” she said. “Some of the bigger cities you repeat yourself on auto pilot, so it’s really interesting to go to new cities, and it’s exciting to go to Springfield. Smaller towns bring an unbelievably loyal following and rally behind their arts.”

Chang is also excited to revisit the Bruch “Violin Concerto” since it meant so much to her, while also being a beloved and recognizable piece audiences respond to.

The concert will also feature the SSO performing Bohuslav Martinu’s “Overture” and Franz Schubert’s “Symphony No. 4.”

Chang considers herself fortunate to have not just endured the challenges of being a child prodigy but continuing as one of the world’s top violinists. She credits a delicate balance that included supportive parents, one of whom always toured with her, while still meeting educational goals, traveling with a tutor.

There were nights when Chang would leave the stage and go back to do schoolwork with her tutor or on planes between concerts, faxing her lessons to her teacher in the days before remote learning and going back to regular schooling after the tours ended, saying it was like living two separate lives.

While missing out on some milestone moments for the sake of harnessing her musical gifts, Chang is grateful to continue playing a steady schedule.

“I still have the love and drive for performing and having fun. It doesn’t ever feel like work,” she said.”

As the SSO has a strong youth symphony program, Chang is encouraged to meet some of the young musicians who will attend her rehearsals and the concert. She likes to share some of the hard truths of being a professional musician beyond the glamour such as the jet lag, missing milestone moments and knowing she’ll be committed to concerts up to two years out.

Yet she never hints of anything she’d rather do and hopes to be a positive influence.

“It’s not just about this audience but tomorrow’s audience. I am so touched and grateful for youth groups,” Chang said. “It’s a joy to see them take time out of their Friday or Saturday evenings to see or meet with me.”

HOW TO GO

What: Springfield Symphony Orchestra MasterWorks III with violinist Sarah Chang

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27

Admission: $55-85

More info: springfieldsym.org/sarah-chang/