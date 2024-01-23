Davidson Family Trust donation helps keep Springfield police, citizens safe

“Over the past several years they’ve been very gracious to us,” Elliott said. “A lot of what we’ve been able to purchase is new technology for our teams. In the past they’ve provided safety helmets for high intensity situations for our SWAT team members … the technologies we’ve been able to purchase have pushed us forward toward safer and more peaceful resolution of high intensity situations.”

The ability to de-escalate such events is essential, Elliott said, and the trust dollars helps the police force in that effort.

“They’ve assisted us in the past with equipment for our negotiators, a huge part of our SWAT team. They make the initial contact and try to resolve situations as peacefully and quickly as possible,” Elliot said. “That’s our main focus.”

Camera systems and new advances such as robots aiding in interface with threatening situations are part of the new police protocol. Purchase of those items has been made possible through Davidson Trust donations.

“Being able to send robots instead of officers into situations can help assure that no one gets injured,” she said. “Those kinds of advances that reduce the risk to human life — for officers, civilians and the person involved in the situation who might be in crisis. Being able to have a dialogue in a safe and peaceful manner goes a long way toward resolution.”

The Davidson Trust was created in 1988. In addition to funding purchases the police division might not be able to include in their traditional budget is just one example of the positive impact the Carleton F. and Ruth T. Davidson Trust has on the Springfield community.

Other area organizations that have benefitted from Davidson Trust donations in recent years include the Springfield Museum of Art, Urban Light Ministries, Springfield City Youth Mission, Animal Welfare League, Clark County Habitat for Humanity, Junior Achievement, the Community Improvement Corporation, New Hope Church, Clark County Literacy Coalition, FF Mueller Center, Oesterlen Service for Youth, the Pregnancy Resource Center of Clark County, Salvation Army, Springfield Citizen Police Academy, United Senior Services, the Nehemiah Foundation, Springfield Soup Kitchen, Clark County Jail Chaplaincy, Leadership Clark County, Encompass Connection center, On the Rise, South Charleston Community Park, Jefferson Street Oasis Community, Children’s Rescue Center, Hope Ministries, Clark County Historical Society and Project Jericho.