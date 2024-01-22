Springfield bakery to offer cooking classes this year

News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A Springfield bakery has opened a new classroom area to teach community members how to make and bake specific food items.

Le Torte Dolci Bakery, 36B N. Fountain Ave., has completed and opened “The Lab” this month.

The bakery introduced classes for the first time last year, and the “response was overwhelmingly positive,” but there was limited space.

“Encouraged by this success, we have chosen to expand our class offerings this year and enhance our learning environment,” said owner Dan Freeman.

ExploreFormer Springfield police chief remembered as ‘an absolute gem of a human being’

“While conducting macaron making classes last year, we faced space constraints. The creation of this new area aims to accommodate more students in a more open and spacious environment,” he added.

This year’s first class was held on Jan. 11. The schedule, which was created at the end of last year, includes six classes exclusively focused on macaron making. However, the classes have already reached full capacity within two weeks of their announcement.

Freeman said more classes will be introduced at a later time. The schedule and details for the classes have not been made yet, but they will include things such as pastry, bread, cake decorating, pizza and more.

ExploreRelated: Springfield entrepreneurs create ‘umbrella’ brand with purchase of Ironworks Waffle Café

“We understand that there is considerable interest in the potential classes. It’s important to note that we are in the initial stages of class development and are actively working to create a comprehensive schedule. We kindly ask for patience as we progress in this process.”

To enroll in a class, visit https://shop.letortedolci.com and choose the “Classes” category.

The bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sunday and Monday.

Dan and his wife Lisa now own four food businesses. They opened Le Torte Dolci in 2017, Salato Deli in 2018, Crust & Company in 2020, and bought Ironworks Waffle Cafe in 2023, in which are both located inside COhatch The Market.

In Other News
1
Simon Kenton staff showing support for teacher diagnosed with breast...
2
Clark State’s Blondin appointed as negotiator for integrity committee
3
Springfield’s My Brother’s, Sister’s Keeper mentoring program helps...
4
Springfield’s snowy Friday to be followed by chilly weekend
5
Second Harvest Food Bank board member retires, fund established in her...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top