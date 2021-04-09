X

5 things to do this weekend in Clark and Champaign counties

The entry to Fratelli's Famiglia Ristorante. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Tia Clyburn, Springfield

Organizations in Clark and Champaign counties are starting to host events as the warmer weather unfolds. Here are five things to do this weekend..

Blessing Closet

Hillside Church of God is hosting a Blessing Closet, a free clothing event from noon to 4 p.m. Friday. Sizes of clothing available run from infant to adult, including plus sizes and shoes. Many items are brand new, with tags still attached.

The church is at 2021 Hillside Ave., Springfield.

For more information, search for the church on Facebook.

Matthew Allen Acoustic at Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant

Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant presents Matthew Allen in a live acoustic music performance from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday.

The show is free for those who dine-in.

The restaurant atmosphere has a family-friendly reputation.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Live music at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co.

Catch a performance by singer and songwriter Ty Cooper beginning at 7 p.m. Friday at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W Columbia St, Springfield.

For more information, visit the Mother Stewart’s Facebook page.

Pay It Forward Kids’ Spring Sale

There will be spring sale for children’s clothing from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Michael’s Building at the Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave., Urbana.

The sale features gently used kids’ clothing, toys and gear, along with maternity items and junior size clothing. All prices will be in whole dollar amounts. Profits will go to organizations or families to help support children in Champaign County.

Cash and credit cards are accepted. A $1 donation at the door is appreciated.

The event will have staggered entry to allow for social distancing and maintain appropriate building occupancy limits.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Cars and Coffee: Springfield

There will be a meet and greet for local car lovers at COhatch Springfield, 101 S Fountain Ave., from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

The event is free and hosted by the Cars and Coffee Springfield group.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.

