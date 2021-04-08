Coronavirus: Clark State to hold on-campus vaccination clinic next week

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 15 at Clark State’s main campus located at 570 E. Leffel Lane in Springfield. Participants will be asked to enter the Sara T. Landess Technology and Learning Center through door #20 where they will be greeted and guided through the process.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine to all Clark State students and employees as well as their families and the community. Second doses will be administered during a clinic on May 6.