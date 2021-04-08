Coronavirus: Clark State to hold on-campus vaccination clinic next week

Clark County College and the Clark County Combined Health District will host an on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week that will be open to the public.
The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 15 at Clark State’s main campus located at 570 E. Leffel Lane in Springfield. Participants will be asked to enter the Sara T. Landess Technology and Learning Center through door #20 where they will be greeted and guided through the process.
The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine to all Clark State students and employees as well as their families and the community. Second doses will be administered during a clinic on May 6.
“Clark State has demonstrated time and time again its commitment to the health, safety and wellness of the communities we serve and we want to provide access to the COVID vaccine for students, employees and community members as part of this commitment,” Clark State President Dr. Jo Alice Blondin said.
Vaccinations will be administered by Clark State Practical Nursing and Registered Nursing faculty and clinical nursing students.
Dr. Rhoda Sommers, dean of health, human and public services at Clark State, said the nursing students are well-prepared for this event and the nursing faculty have also been engaged in vaccine distribution and will on-site to support students.
“I’m so pleased that our practical nursing and registered nursing students have the opportunity to help host a vaccination clinic on our Leffel Lane campus,” Sommers said. “Not only is this helpful for the community, Clark State employees, and other students, but this also allows our students to have first-hand experience in working at the front lines of a global pandemic.”
While walk-ins will be welcomed at the clinic, preregistration is encouraged to secure a vaccination. Online registration is available at https://armorvax-app.azurewebsites.net/Home/Invitation?code=CLR-K21.