Springfield police hosting regional SWAT training Thursday at Clark State

News
By , Staff Writer
22 minutes ago

Community members in Springfield may see and hear law enforcement on Thursday as the Springfield Police Division and SWAT teams from across southwest Ohio will host a SWAT team training downtown.

The training will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the Clark State Brinkman Education Center, 100 S. Limestone St.

“On behalf of Clark State, we welcome all law enforcement agencies joining this training, sponsored by Springfield Police Division,” said Jon Lemen, director of risk and emergency management.

The SWAT teams will bring in armored tactical vehicles and park them along South Limestone Street, Lemen said. The training will then later move to the Clark County Fairgrounds,

“With the large law enforcement presence in the area, we wanted to make everyone aware of this training should anyone become concerned,” he said.

