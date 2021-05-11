3 Northwestern seniors honored at first military commitment day

Benton said she committed to the military to gain life experience and help serve the country.

“I’m very excited with high hopes and expectations for myself,” she said. “I hope to gain travel experience and cultural experience and then I can share that with others.”

Snapp said he is also excited to join the military.

“I hope to gain traveling experience and knowledge about the way in which other countries are compared to the U.S.,” he said.

Root enlisted in the Air National Guard. He said he hopes to gain leadership skills.

“I’m excited and ready,” he said. “I’m passionate about serving this country and following in the tradition of my family.”

Recruiters Petty Officer Bryant Sharp of the Navy and Petty Officer Kimberly Hutchins of the Navy also attended the Thursday event to help honor the students for their commitment to military service.

“After high school graduation, Ashton, Dillon and Dominic will be added to the Military Alumni wall,” Swafford said at the celebration. “There is no greater honor than that of serving one’s country.”

The students had already taken their oath virtually, but the district hosted this event to honor them in person.