20-year mental health board executive retires, replacement named

Hart said she appreciated working in an environment that provided opportunity, support and flexibility as they are “really important to keep in place for new staff.”

Life-long Clark County resident Jodi Lucas joined the board as Hart’s replacement.

Lucas, who served the last 18 years for the Clark County Commission and EMA, has been in her new role for about a month and brings expertise in financial analysis and helping to further modernize fiscal processes.

“The level of dedication and passion I have witnessed from co-workers and board members has instilled a sense of comfort in choosing this position, both as an employee and a taxpayer,” Lucas said.

Lucas said what appealed to her about this position was the importance of the mental health and addiction services that MHRB brings to the community, and she was drawn to being able to use her experience and education to help ensure those services continued to be provided. She said she looks forward to putting her passion, skills and experience to use for the organization.

Mayer said the board is fortunate that Lucas joined the staff before Hart’s retirement so she could work with her in a transition period.

“She comes with a solid knowledge of public accounting, a personal commitment to public service, and an interest in the board’s role of planning, funding, and evaluation services to best serve the citizens of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties,” she said.

“Change can be difficult, but both retirement and a new position opens possibilities for finding meaning and purpose. What I find most remarkable is that we were able to employ two local residents of our region who live out their values for stewardship in their work and personal lives,” Mayer added.