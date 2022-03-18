20-year mental health board executive retires, replacement named

The Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties’ (MHRB) assistant finance director has retired and a replacement was named.
Donna Hart, a longtime South Charleston resident, retired from her position as assistant finance director on Feb. 28, according to a release from the MHRB.
Hart worked for the board over the last 20 years in the finance department. She was with the board during transitions that included managing handwritten payments submitted to the modernized, computerized process.
Her team members know her for being a “thoughtful, considerate and caring” person.
“In addition to her commitment, Donna’s heart and caring spirit will be greatly missed. I am glad she’s able to have time to focus on the things she enjoys like her family, sewing, and traveling,” MHRB CEO Greta Mayer said.
Hart said she appreciated working in an environment that provided opportunity, support and flexibility as they are “really important to keep in place for new staff.”
Life-long Clark County resident Jodi Lucas joined the board as Hart’s replacement.
Lucas, who served the last 18 years for the Clark County Commission and EMA, has been in her new role for about a month and brings expertise in financial analysis and helping to further modernize fiscal processes.
“The level of dedication and passion I have witnessed from co-workers and board members has instilled a sense of comfort in choosing this position, both as an employee and a taxpayer,” Lucas said.
Lucas said what appealed to her about this position was the importance of the mental health and addiction services that MHRB brings to the community, and she was drawn to being able to use her experience and education to help ensure those services continued to be provided. She said she looks forward to putting her passion, skills and experience to use for the organization.
Mayer said the board is fortunate that Lucas joined the staff before Hart’s retirement so she could work with her in a transition period.
“She comes with a solid knowledge of public accounting, a personal commitment to public service, and an interest in the board’s role of planning, funding, and evaluation services to best serve the citizens of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties,” she said.
“Change can be difficult, but both retirement and a new position opens possibilities for finding meaning and purpose. What I find most remarkable is that we were able to employ two local residents of our region who live out their values for stewardship in their work and personal lives,” Mayer added.
