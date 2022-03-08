See what Ohio is providing Champaign County park with for children

The other trails awarded include:

Athens County: $5,233.19 to expand the story walk trail along the Bailey’s Trail System in the Village of Chauncey.

Ashland County: $5,173 for a new trail at Byers Woods in the Ashland County Park District.

Ottawa County: $5,060 for the creation of a permanent storybook trail at the Dr. Robert L. Nehls Memorial Nature Preserve at the Black Swamp Conservancy.

Preble County: $7,856 for a storybook walking path at Lewisburg Community Park in the Village of Lewisburg.

Recreational Trails Program is a reimbursement grant program that provides up to 80% of federal funding by the ODNR and Federal Highway Administration.

For an interactive map of ODNR literacy trails, visit ohiodnr.gov.