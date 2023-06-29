2 Clark State, 3 Wittenberg faculty members honored with excellence awards

Two Clark State College and three Wittenberg University staff and faculty members will be honored as Excellence Award recipients throughout this year by the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE).

The Clark State SOCHE Excellence Award honorees include:

Robert Derr, coordinator and associate professor of English, who received the Faculty Excellence Award for his commitment to student success, retention and completion; and Nina Wiley, assistant vice president of student affairs, who received the Staff Excellence Award for being a leader and empowering others to serve students efficiently and effectively to provide tools for success.

Clark State President Jo Alice Blondin said Derr and Wiley both exemplify the values of the college.

“They work tirelessly to ensure that our students are successful, and they are deserving of this honor from SOCHE,” she said.

Derr, who was described as passionate about students and involved in multiple campus-wide initiatives, focuses on encouraging students, particularly those who most need support in and out of the classroom, to recognize where they are on their educational journey.

Wiley, who was called the first person to step up and take charge of any new student-centered project, is engaged in the Changing Campus Culture initiative, has accepted leadership for the Sexual Violence Prevention Team, Behavior Intervention Team and the CARE Team, and is the co-advisor for Phi Theta Kappa.

The Wittenberg SOCHE Excellence Award honorees include:

Matt Collier, professor of biological and environmental sciences, who received the Faculty Excellence Award for continuously demonstrating his service and commitment; Megan Hilliard, police coordinator, who received the Staff Excellence Award for her attitude and approach that enriches those who come in contact with her; and Dan McDermitt, director of facilities management, who received the Campus Impact Excellence Award for positively impacting the campus with his leadership team.

Collier, also the 2023 recipient of the Wittenberg Alumni Association’s Award for Distinguished Teaching, advocates for students, shows genuine care and exemplifies excellence in all aspects in and outside of class.

Hilliard takes on additional work as needed, requests coaching opportunities to help manager her team in a positive way that gives them the sense of belonging, contributes to the welcoming campus culture and works hard to address the challenges involved with helping to ensure the safety and security of the campus.

McDermitt has improved the appearance of the campus grounds and housekeeping services, manages facilities and grounds within a budget, and prioritizes students’ needs.

Academic and human resource officers at each SOCHE member institution submitted faculty and staff members who demonstrated excellence in teaching, service, scholarships, student success and assessments throughout the past year.

The Campus Impact Award is a new award this year that is based on on institutional selection criteria, with a special consideration for performance that made a positive impact on the school or campus as a whole.

SOCHE will honor 41 recipients from across 15 member institutions through 2023. Four award winners will be promoted each month through April 2024 via SOCHE social media channels and website. For a full list of this year’s winners and more information, visit www.soche.org/soche-excellence-awards-2022-2023.