Beware identity theft scheme using Ohio BMV accounts

A warning about a nationwide identity theft scheme involving Bureau of Motor Vehicles accounts was issued today by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The scam first arose in Texas earlier this year when stolen personal information from online BMV security questions was used to breach individual BMV accounts, according to a statement from ODPS. Identity thieves can then request a driver’s license or identification card reprint be mailed to a new address once inside the stolen accounts, ODPS added.

“This scheme is incredibly concerning, not only because criminals are ordering up legitimate driver’s licenses but because they can use these cards and the stolen personal information to potentially access your bank account,” said Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson. “If you receive a postcard from the Ohio BMV telling you about an address change that you did not request, it’s important that you immediately take action.”

The BMV has initiated contact with around 90 Ohioans whose stolen information was used to obtain or attempt to obtain a driver’s license reprint in Ohio, according to the department. However, no State of Ohio systems were breached.

The Ohio BMV has reported the fraud to federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and has devoted additional resources to monitor for patterns associated with this criminal activity.

While it is unlikely that fraudulent driver licenses in Ohio will be mailed, anyone who receives a postcard from the BMV notifying them of profile changes should contact the BMV at (844)-644-6268 or local law enforcement agencies to file a report, change their answers to online security questions and place an initial fraud alert on their credit file.

More information on steps to take if your identity is stolen can be accessed via the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.