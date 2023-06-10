Witt biology professor wins Distinguished Teaching award

Wittenberg University awarded Matt Collier, biology professor and department chair, the 2023 Alumni Association Award for Distinguished Teaching.
The award, was announced at the university’s Honors Convocation by Laurice Moore, Wittenberg Alumni Association board president. This is a top faculty award, honoring dedication and superb teaching.
Collier is a class of 1994 Wittenberg alumnus with a bachelor’s degree in biology, a master’s in botany from Miami University, and a PH.D. in biology from the University of Cincinnati.
As a professor at Wittenberg for more than 25 years, Collier is admired by many students and inspires those who take his classes, including Wittenberg class of 2023 graduate Morgan White.
“He is kind, he is generous, he is empathetic, he is an all-around phenomenal professor and human being. I look up to him and hope to make him proud in my present and future studies and career,” White said in a news release.
This award is presented to a faculty member who has completed five years of service at Wittenberg, and who is a current full-time teacher at the time of the award selection, according to the university’s website. Candidates are nominated every year by students, faculty, staff and alumni.
