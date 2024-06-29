1 injured in house fire Saturday

Faust said occupants were awakened by smoke filling the upstairs of the house, and there were four adults and one child in the home at the time of the fire.

He added one dog was located safe inside the home.

“One adult female sustained first and second degree burns on her arms and hands while exiting the second floor,” Faust said. “Our medics transported the injured occupant and, at the time of patient transfer to the Springfield Regional Medical Center, she was in stable condition.”

He added the fire was confined to a second floor bedroom with no extension into the structure

“The fire is ruled as accidental, caused by an overheating electrical cord from an operating lamp with estimated damages of $3,000,” Faust said.