1 injured in house fire Saturday

News
By
1 hour ago
X

A woman was injured in a house fire in Springfield Saturday.

Crews responded to reports of a structure fire around 4:10 a.m. at the 1100 block of Lagonda Avenue, according to Dan Faust, the battalion chief for the Springfield Fire Rescue Division.

Faust said occupants were awakened by smoke filling the upstairs of the house, and there were four adults and one child in the home at the time of the fire.

He added one dog was located safe inside the home.

ExploreVilla Springfield opens new memory care unit

“One adult female sustained first and second degree burns on her arms and hands while exiting the second floor,” Faust said. “Our medics transported the injured occupant and, at the time of patient transfer to the Springfield Regional Medical Center, she was in stable condition.”

He added the fire was confined to a second floor bedroom with no extension into the structure

“The fire is ruled as accidental, caused by an overheating electrical cord from an operating lamp with estimated damages of $3,000,” Faust said.

In Other News
1
Springfield official projects tax revenue as part of 2025 budget
2
Villa Springfield opens new memory care unit
3
BrightView’s Springfield addiction treatment center marks 5-year...
4
Wittenberg receives $1.2M to help with STEM educator shortage
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top