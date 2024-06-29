Villa Springfield opens new memory care unit

Villa Springfield Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center has opened a new memory care unit.

The new center, named Hearthstone at Villa Springfield, has 21 beds and five private rooms in a renovated, secured section of the center.

The unit offers a Montessori-based approach, which emphasizes hands-on experiences, individualized instruction and continued cognitive, emotional and social development, according to a release. It also focuses on person-centered care planning and structured daily programming tailored to resident needs.

The Hearthstone staff members are caregivers specifically trained in Alzheimer’s and Dementia care to make sure memory-impaired people “thrive in a warm and nurturing setting.”

“Our caregiving team specializes in a variety of memory conditions ... ,” said Administrator Bill Robinson. “In addition, an enclosed courtyard adjacent to Hearthstone will enable residents to safely enjoy outdoor activities, that may include recreation, rehabilitation activities and socializing.”

Villa Springfield is a 110-bed skilled nursing facility that provides short- and long-term skilled nursing and rehabilitation therapy services, respite care, sub-acute rehab, and the new memory care unit.

For more information, contact Michele Hemphill at 937-232-9356 or visit the website at www.villaspringfield.com.

