1 dead in 2-vehicle crash on residential Springfield street

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on a residential street in Springfield on Wednesday afternoon.
A passenger of one of the vehicles, Aryn Mundy, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the 200 block of West John Street, according to the city.
Police responded to the south Springfield crash, about four blocks west of Limestone Street, at around 2:35 p.m.
Another person was transported to a hospital “with serious injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
The News-Sun has requested more information, including the crash report, but had not received it from Springfield Police at the time of this report.
