State cites success in helping Springfield Haitians with driving, health care

Ohio Director of Public Safety Wilson says crashes are down, primary care visits are up
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was joined by Dom Tiberi of the Maria Tiberi Foundation to announce a new driver training initiative Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024 at the High Street Church of the Nazarene Clark County. The initiative will primarily focus on teaching members of the migrant population the skills of safe driving. Dom Tiberi (left) and his wife, Maria, who have donated several driving simulators, stand with DeWine and Springfield Mayor Rob Rue while they watch Van Burns operate one of the simulators. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

State efforts to help Springfield address strains on public health and roadway safety from a large influx of Haitian migrants have been largely successful, Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson told Springfield city commissioners Tuesday.

Springfield has seen a reduction in vehicle crashes since it began targeted enforcement in September, as well as an increase in primary care visits since the health department opened a mobile unit and a more permanent location, which is expected to move soon.

Late last year, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a mobile clinic and free-standing clinic to supplement primary care in Clark County. In December, the county had caught up on appointment backlogs, providing vaccinations, blood pressure screenings and referrals, as well as other care.

Governor Mike DeWine steps out of the new Mobile Health Unit, which the state is letting the Clark County Combined Health District use Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

The free-standing clinic that sees patients twice a week is expected to move to a bigger area and see patients five days a week, Wilson said. This is all in an effort to “relieve pressure” on the healthcare system where possible, he said.

Driver training simulators were also introduced to various locations in Springfield and Clark County for anyone to use, but were intended to specifically address driving concerns involving Haitian residents, DeWine said at the time.

“Anecdotally, it sure looks like the crashes involving our Haitian community members are on the decrease,” Wilson said. “When I was here in the fall, every time there was a crash you see people posted on social media and it was getting a lot of attention. I’m not saying those crashes don’t happen anymore, but certainly it looks like those numbers are down.”

From Sept. 11 to Monday, Wilson said there were 2,067 traffic citations issued, and 1,595 non-enforcement actions.

Crashes in September totaled 133, with 122 in October, 112 in November, 154 in December (a spike Wilson attributed to inclement weather), 122 in January and 101 in February. Wilson said crash data is not broken down by ethnicity or country of origin.

The driver of a car traveling north on South Charleston Pike was transported by CareFlight after he crashed into a dump truck traveling south Friday, June 14, 2024. The crash occured in a construction area, where the road was closed down to one lane and flaggers were in place to control traffic. According to members of the construction crew, the truck was given the right-of-way and the car failed to stop. The driver of the dump truck was not injured. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Ohio has developed a Haitian Creole language driver’s education curriculum, as well as instructional videos featuring well-known Haitian cartoon character Ti Joel, Wilson said.

“With our Haitian community, our simulators are able to track their weaknesses, so we’re able to track common mistakes that these drivers are making in the simulator,” Wilson said. “We then take that data and turn it into an instructional video in Haitian Creole — one of our animated videos — to address that specific issue."

Wilson said the state, in partnership with Wright State University, is also planning to send out a survey to Haitians in Springfield to gather a variety of data on demographics, healthcare access, vocational skills and more.

“The reason we did this is as we looked at the Haitian issue through the fall, what we realized and we discussed many times is we just didn’t have a lot of good information about what the truth is — how many people we actually had, what their backgrounds were, how many people actually had healthcare in Haiti ..." Wilson said. “We didn’t have a lot of actual consolidated data to really kind of drive our resources, drive our response.”

With changes to Temporary Protected Status and immigration policy, Wilson said the state has had a lot of conversations about whether it is the right time, and decided to move forward. None of the information collected in the survey will allow anonymous participants to be identified, he said.

