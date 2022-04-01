Miami County woman guilty of embezzling $124K from American Legion post

A police detective said Branham told him she was taking money to play Keno while she was working. “If she did not have enough money to cover her losses at the end of the night, she admitted she would (short) the deposits,” the detective wrote.

Branham pleaded to theft Thursday in Miami County Common Pleas Court after her application to participate in an In Lieu of Conviction, or ILC, program was denied by Judge Jeannine Pratt.

In the ILC program, a person can have the charge against them dismissed if they complete conditions of a court agreement.

Placing Branham in an ICL program would demean the seriousness of her crime, said Paul Watkins, first assistant county prosecutor.

Pratt said she had reviewed a mental health assessment and treatment plan for Branham. She ruled Branham was not eligible for ILC because of the nature of the crime, the victims being a veterans’ service organization, Branham holding a position of trust and that some of the funds stolen had been provided by area foundations for repairs to the Legion facilities.

“I want to get this behind me. I am ready to get them paid back, and move forward,” Branham told the judge.

Representatives of the American Legion post attended the Thursday hearing but made no comments.

Branham could receive up to 18 months in prison or up to five years of community control when she is sentenced April 25.