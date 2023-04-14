Investigation under way after dozens of Indiana schools receive bomb threat

Dozens of Indiana schools received a bomb threat Friday morning, prompting an investigation involving federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.
It’s not clear how many schools and districts received the threat, but the Indiana State Police said “several dozen” schools were emailed. The Indy Star reported about 40 school districts canceled in-person classes and were either closed or using eLearning.
The message threatened the use of explosive devices that were allegedly planted at different school campuses, read a press release.
“At this time no suspicious or explosive devices have been found in any of our schools,” state police said. “The investigation into the origin of this threat is ongoing.”
Indiana State Police are investigating the validity of the threat and are in communication with the department of education, as well as federal and local law enforcement agencies.
“The safety of our children will always be a top priority, the Indiana State Police will continue to offer any and all resources we have to schools to ensure safety for our students,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter.
The FBI office in Indianapolis confirmed its aware of the threats and is coordinating with state and local law enforcement in the investigation.
About the Author