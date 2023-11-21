Gunman opens fire at Beavercreek Walmart: ‘No active threat at this time,’ police say

Police were called Monday night to a shooting with injuries at the Beavercreek Walmart.

The Beavercreek Police Department confirmed they responded to an active shooter at 3360 Pentagon Blvd.

Law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions in Greene, Montgomery and Clark counties responded to the store, which was evacuated.

According to reports, there were at least three gunshot victims. A CareFlight medical helicopter left the scene around 9:50 p.m. for Miami Valley Hospital.

One witness outside the store said the shooter had a backpack and was holding a rifle as he walked by her before he opened fire, she said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Wright State University alerted students and staff to stay away from the Beavercreek Walmart for an “active incident.”

Beavercreek police said they are investigating and will release information once it is available.

According to a university-wide communication, there is currently an active incident at the Walmart in Beavercreek. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/ONfyzNvhyK — The Wright State Guardian (@wsuguardian) November 21, 2023

The Beavercreek Walmart is the same store where 22-year-old John Crawford III of Fairfield was shot and killed Aug. 5, 2014, by an officer while holding a BB gun for sale in the store. The officer-involved shooting followed reports from a 911 caller that Crawford, who was talking on a cellphone, had been pointing a weapon and threatening shoppers.