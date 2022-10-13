Suspect in May deadly shooting of Springfield woman on U.S. 35 in Riverside in jail

Riverside police identified Hayes as a “strong person of interest” in the shooting death of 31-year-old Shauna Cameron. She was a passenger in a maroon, four-door Chevrolet Impala headed east around 2:20 p.m. May 8 on U.S. 35 near the Woodman Drive exit when it was shot at least two times.

A 29-year-old man driving the Impala and a 23-year-old passenger took Cameron to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died of her injuries. The other two occupants were not hurt.

Hayes was charged May 26 with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises. A judge at the time set bond at $2.5 million, according to court documents.

Cameron’s mother, Stacy Cameron, previously said her daughter was studying to become a nurse assistant at Ross Medical Education Center in Dayton, which awarded a diploma and lab coat to Cameron posthumously.

“She was so beautiful,” her mother said. “And she was loved by a lot of people.”

Cameron also was a graduate of Opportunities for Individual Change “OIC” of Clark County’s Life Skills program, had attended Springfield City Schools, always wanted to help people and often volunteered at an area soup kitchen, her mother said.

Hayes is due Friday in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division, online jail records show.