Suspect in May deadly shooting of Springfield woman on U.S. 35 in Riverside in jail
Crime & Law
By
Updated 33 minutes ago

A man charged with murder in the deadly Mother’s Day shooting of a Springfield woman on U.S. 35 in Riverside is now in custody.

Jamar Allen Hayes, 26, of Dayton was arrested Thursday after about a 15-minute standoff involving the Riverside Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service, said Riverside police Maj. Matthew Sturgeon.

He was booked around 12:20 p.m. in the Montgomery County Jail, nearly five months after he was charged.

“We believe Hayes was in and out of the area since May,” Sturgeon said.

Riverside police identified Hayes as a “strong person of interest” in the shooting death of 31-year-old Shauna Cameron. She was a passenger in a maroon, four-door Chevrolet Impala headed east around 2:20 p.m. May 8 on U.S. 35 near the Woodman Drive exit when it was shot at least two times.

A 29-year-old man driving the Impala and a 23-year-old passenger took Cameron to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died of her injuries. The other two occupants were not hurt.

Hayes was charged May 26 with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises. A judge at the time set bond at $2.5 million, according to court documents.

Cameron’s mother, Stacy Cameron, previously said her daughter was studying to become a nurse assistant at Ross Medical Education Center in Dayton, which awarded a diploma and lab coat to Cameron posthumously.

“She was so beautiful,” her mother said. “And she was loved by a lot of people.”

Cameron also was a graduate of Opportunities for Individual Change “OIC” of Clark County’s Life Skills program, had attended Springfield City Schools, always wanted to help people and often volunteered at an area soup kitchen, her mother said.

Hayes is due Friday in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division, online jail records show.

