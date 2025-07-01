These 26 people were indicted in Clark County

Robert E. McClurg Jr., 58: Possession of Cocaine.

Kevin D. Crowley, 42, of Springfield: Domestic violence, violating protection order.

Branden Curtis, 22, of Chillicothe: Strangulation, domestic violence, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case, disrupting public service.

Donna Heaton, 44, of Springfield: Unauthorized use of vehicle.

Shakor Gilbert, 21, of Springfield: Improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol of drugs (two counts).

Kabrea C. Kerby, 22, of Springfield: Assault (two counts).

Harvey J. Long, 60, of Springfield: Having weapons while under disability.

Tessa L. McCluskey, 31, of South Vienna: Aggravated possession of drugs.

Kenneth E. Keeran, 71, of Springfield: Operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts), possession of cocaine.

Joseph Insley, 39, of Springfield: Domestic violence.

Raymond D. Scott, 27: Rape, gross sexual imposition, kidnapping.

Ryan N. Foster, 37, of Springfield: Strangulation, domestic violence.

Tyler R. Moore, 30, of Springfield: Pandering obscenity involving a minor (17 counts), unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

De’Ayera Da’Shae Sheffield, 32, of Huber Heights: Improper handling of firearms in motor vehicle.

Michael Bailey, 53, of Springfield: Attempted murder (two counts), felonious assault (three counts), aggravated robbery, theft of firearm, having a weapon under disability, aggravated burglary, abduction.

Bradley Trent, 32: Attempted murder, felonious assault, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, tampering with evidence.

Anthony Bowermaster, 23, of Springfield: Failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Blake E. McGlothin, 43, of Columbus: Possession of fentanyl related compound, possession of cocaine.

Owen Smith, 19, of Springfield: Aggravated vehicular assault, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (two counts).

Danny Worthington, 44, of Dayton: Domestic violence, intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case.

Richard L. Miller II, 46, of Springfield: Robbery, domestic violence.

Sean R. Parsley Sr., 46, of Springfield: Robbery.

Alan Clay, 18, of Springfield: Carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jillisiah Leffel, 18, of Springfield: Carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Timothy Rowland, 35, of Springfield: Vandalism-possessing criminal tools, illegal conveyance of a communications device onto the grounds of specific governmental facility.