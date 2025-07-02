25CV0580: American Express National Bank v. Cindy Gross, Cindy L. Gross, action for money.

25CV0581: American Express National Bank v. David Karvin, action for money.

25CV0582: Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Clark County Treasurer, Jaylon Franklin, Jayona Franklin, Jayona M. Franklin, Jayonna Franklin, HEIR, Jane Doe Name Unknown, John Doe Name Unknown, Marshall Jay Peterson, Marshall J. Peterson, HEIR, Tyron Lee Peterson, Tyron L. Peterson, HEIR, Robin L. Walker, HEIR, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Rebecca J. Abbott, 45, of South Charleston, unemployed and Timothy P. Jones, 54, of South Charleston, retired.

Cheyenne E. Williford, 22, of Medway, dance teacher and Skye B. Armstrong, 30, of Medway, Target team leader.

Cristi A. Paris, 47, of Springfield, crew member and Harry Denis, 43, of Springfield, none.

Unum S. Ranginwala, 28, of Springfield, registered nurse and Omair Ahmed, 29, of Columbus, physician.

Dillon M. Booth, 32, of Springfield, self-employed and Ashley S. Dobbins, 33, of Springfield, N/A.

Harley M. K. Lambert, 28, of Springfield, senior supervisor and Noderson J. Mary, 32, of Springfield, jack runner.

Jillian N. Cremeans, 31, of Springfield, manufacturing and Thomas G. Peavy, 40, of Springfield, truck driver.

Hunter T. Parker, 26, of Colorado Springs, CO, active duty U.S. Army and Juliana V. Valderrama Ortiz, 27, of Colorado Springs, CO, medical assistant.

Property transfers, also called real estate transactions, have moved to the Sunday HomesPlus section of the Springfield News-Sun.