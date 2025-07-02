Michael J. Conley, 36, of 2418 Dellwood Drive W, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Sky Crabtree, 22, of 114 W. Auburn Ave., complicity, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Clark County Jail, released on own recognizance bond, complicity, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with CCJ, released on own recognizance bond.

Denico Fudge, 31, of Saint Paris, robbery, continued, DNQ, no contact with victim, bond $50,000.

Christian A. Hockemeyer, 33, of 1432 S. Limestone St., referred to community service, guilty.

Debra L. Jahns, 59, of 5331 Ridgewood Road E, OVI, bench warrant ordered, no bond.

Brandon Sims, 28, of 1713 Allison Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, driving under suspension OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

John H. Tomlin, 48, of 4141 Troy Road, defendant admitted the, guilty.

Brandon L. Dawaune, 30, of 1931 Jordan Drive, Apt. C, falsification, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 60 months of probation, fine/costs within 2 years, complete drug and alcohol assessment. follow all rules of probation, fined $250, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, guilty, 180 days of jail, 8 days credit for time served, 36 months of driver’s license suspension, fine/costs to be paid in 2 years, fined $1000, driving under suspension, dismissed, failure to yield/pedestrian, guilty, fined $150, plates not registered to motor vehicle, dismissed.

Alan Clay, 18, of 230 N. Clairmont Ave., carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Dylan J. L. Craft, 22, of Englewood, complicity, continued, bond changed to OR.

Ryan N. Foster, 37, of 420 York St., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Santiago Juarez, 18, of 3055 Aubree Lane, obstructing official business, dismissed, criminal trespass, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspended 1 year law abiding, fined $200.

Misty R. Lewis, 41, of 305 E. College Ave., Apt. A, receiving stolen property, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Theodore T. Ruhe, 24, of 1257 Kenwood Ave., criminal damaging, guilty, 90 days of jail with 37 days suspended, 53 days credit for time served, 1 year law abiding, fine/costs due by 6 months, fined $150.

Bradley M. Trent, 32, of 223 W. Grand Ave., attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, discharge of firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Tarik Absi, 27, of Dayton, driving under suspension, dismissed, unauthorized plates, dismissed.

Michael E. Bailey, 53, of 927 Oak St., attempt, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

David Carty, 38, of 341 S. Wittenburg St., fugitive, dismissed.

Tiene Hadley, 35, of 1104 S. Limestone St., driving under suspension, dismissed - prosecutor request, improper passing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joseph A. Insley, 39, of 800 Montgomery Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kabrea C. Kerby, 22, of 635 E. Southern Ave., assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, assault, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, obstructing official business, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Wesley L. Oldaker, 25, of West Lewisburg, use and possession of drug paraphernalia amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $25.

Timothy G. Rigel, 54, of 308 E. High St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Timothy R. Rowland, 35, of 625 E. Main St., vandalism, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Matthew A. Shirk, 51, of 3032 Colony Lane, failure to pay reinstatement fee, dismissed, driver license required, dismissed, stopping after accident, dismissed.

Andrew Taylor, 33, of 1013 Robinson Drive, driving under suspension, guilty, 120 days of jail with 120 days suspended, susp on no further offenses/pay fine and costs, fined $200, speed, dismissed.

Omar S. Ali, 44, assault, dismissed.

Cassandra Amilca, 30, of 517 N. Shaeffer St., driver license required, dismissed, headlight violation, dismissed.

Jameka D. A. Applin, 29, of 351 E. Cecil St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Joseph W. Mort, 23, of 1592 Mckinley Ave., criminal damaging, guilty, 89 days of jail with 89 days suspended, fine/costs and no new due Nov. 4, 2025 at 8:45 a.m., no need to appear if paid in full, fined $240.

Sean R. Parsley Sr., 47, of 416 Scott St., robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jacob A. Rausch, 22, of London, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 3 days of jail, 90 days of driver’s license suspension, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, jail report will be vacated if driver’s intervention program completed by, Oct. 28, 2025 at 8:45 a.m. if driver’s intervention program and fine/costs, completed, defendant need not appear for review, fined $204, OVI, dismissed, texting while driving, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Raymond D. Scott, 27, rape, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Roger A. Spencer, 51, of 808 S. Center St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Kayla Webb, 22, of 1275 S. Plum St., assault, continued, public defender appointed.