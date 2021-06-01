State patrol responds to more than 700 crashes over Memorial Day weekend

Three people were killed in Clark County crashes over the weekend.

Authorities said 72-year-old Donny Cox, of New Carlisle was killed after a crash on Snider Road at the Interstate 70 overpass.

According to the highway patrol, a 47-year-old Springfield woman was headed south on Snider Road Friday when she drove her SUV left of center and struck Cox’s pickup truck that was headed north.

Cox swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid the collision, the OSP said. He died Sunday, Sgt. Richard Dixon with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Then, Springfield police responded to a motorcycle crash on East Main Street Monday night. Around 9:15 p.m., a Hyundai pulled out of the parking lot of the Wendy’s and into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading east, according to Springfield police.

The Cherokee hit the Hyundai, causing the Hyundai to spin across the westbound lanes. A Suzuki motorcycle hit the Hyundai, ejecting the driver and a passenger on the motorcycle, according to Springfield police.

The man driving the motorcycle and a woman riding on it both were killed. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Multiple minor injuries were also reported in the crash.